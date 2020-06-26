Advertisement

Bowling Green Hot Rods excited about the return of Major League Baseball

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Major League Baseball has recently announced that it will have a season in 2020. This news filled MLB fans with joy including the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

The Hot Rods 2020 season has been canceled, but that will not stop General Manager Eric Leach from gearing up for the MLB season.

“I think it’s going to be exciting because it going to be a sprint. Baseball is a marathon of a season 160 games. Reducing it down to 60 is going to be really quite interesting. So it’s going to be awesome to see a bunch of former Hot Rods playing for the Rays.”

Minor league teams across the country were forced to cancel their season, but some teams will be able to help the big leaguers.

“There are some minor league teams that will be the taxi squad for the major league players. With our distance from Tampa Bay, we are not a viable option for that. So we are just going to put on our hat and our gear and cheer on the Rays.”

That sprint for MLB teams will begin either July 23 or 24. With 60 games being played over 66 days the final day of the regular season is scheduled for September 27.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

