Bowling Green man charged with stealing more than $200,000 worth of items

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is arrested after an investigation into several stolen items from several states.

The Warren County Criminal Investigations Unit obtained a search warrant was obtained for 56-year-old Douglas Burd’s home.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says the following stolen items were found:

Kawasaki Mule-Value of $15,000.00, stolen from Western Kentucky University

Cat Skid Steer-Value of $15,000.00, stolen from Springfield, TN.

Kubota Tractor-Value of $34,500.00, stolen from Logan County, KY.

John Deere Tractor-Value of $50,000.00, stolen from Simpson County, KY

John Deere Mini Excavator-Value of $40,000.00, stolen from Franklin, IN.

Several other large scale items were seized due to VIN/serial numbers being removed or altered.

Douglas Burd was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail on the following charges:

Fraudulent Insurance Acts-$10,000 or more, but less than $1,000,000.00

Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more (5 counts)

Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.00

Obscuring the Identity of a Machine Under 10,000.00 (8 counts)

Obscuring the Identity of a Machine $10,000.00 or More (2 counts)

The total amount of items recovered was $203,800.00.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Warren County Drug Task Force, Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green City Police Department, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Felts Towing, Kentucky Department of Insurance, and Franklin IN Police Department.

