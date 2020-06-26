Advertisement

Garth Brooks at the Franklin Drive-In tomorrow night

Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters, June 27
Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters, June 27(Brandon Jarrett/AP)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Here is all the information you need to know if you plan on attending the Garth Brooks event at the Franklin Drive-In Saturday night.

Ticket purchasers will receive an email reminder with a copy of their ticket 24 hours before the start of the event. The barcode on that ticket will be the same as your valid ticket, so if you have already saved or printed, you can disregard that email. Tickets can be shown on mobile devices; they don’t need to be printed.

  • Each ticket admits one car/truck, up to 6 people per vehicle. All passengers must have a seatbelt.
  • Parking is on a first-come-first-serve basis. Please check gate times with your local theater and plan on arriving early.
  • Guests must adhere to all theater rules and policies as well as state and local laws, including CDC and state/local guidelines regarding social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
  • Sound will be broadcast through FM radio. Please check with your local theater for details.

The Franklin Drive-In will be opening the gates at 6:30 PM the concert will start somewhere around 8:30-8:45 p.m.

If you missed your chance to buy tickets for the Franklin Drive-In location they have added more venues in Kentucky for Saturday, June 27: Judy’s Drive-Inn 9:30 PMMount Sterling, KY Bourbon Drive-In 9:15 PM Paris, KY, 27 Twin Drive-In 9:15 PM and 11:59 PM Somerset, KY, Stanford Drive-In 9:15 PMand 11:59 PM Stanford, KY, and Skyline Drive-In 8:30 PM Summersville, KY.

To buy tickets click here.

