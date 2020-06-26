GRDHD reports 5 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday June 26, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 5 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.
GRDHD reported 2 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, 1 in Ohio County and 1 in Union County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district was 865 Friday morning. Three reported confirmed cases were currently hospitalized. Of the 865 confirmed cases in the district, 97 (11%) have required hospitalization. GRDHD said the district-wide total of recovered cases was 763 (88%) as of Friday morning.
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 AM June 26, 2020
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|409
|354
|2
|41
|7
|Hancock
|17
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Henderson
|155
|141
|0
|30
|4
|McLean
|26
|25
|0
|4
|1
|Ohio
|194
|174
|0
|11
|0
|Union
|25
|20
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|39
|36
|1
|8
|0
|Total
|865
|763
|3
|97
|12
