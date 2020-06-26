GRDHD reports 5 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday June 26, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 5 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

GRDHD reported 2 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, 1 in Ohio County and 1 in Union County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district was 865 Friday morning. Three reported confirmed cases were currently hospitalized. Of the 865 confirmed cases in the district, 97 (11%) have required hospitalization. GRDHD said the district-wide total of recovered cases was 763 (88%) as of Friday morning.

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 AM June 26, 2020

County Confirmed Cases Recovered Cases Current

Hospitalizations Ever Hospitalized Deaths Daviess 409 354 2 41 7 Hancock 17 13 0 1 0 Henderson 155 141 0 30 4 McLean 26 25 0 4 1 Ohio 194 174 0 11 0 Union 25 20 0 2 0 Webster 39 36 1 8 0 Total 865 763 3 97 12

