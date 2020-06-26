Advertisement

KSP investigating fatal collision on I-24

Both vehicles caught fire, and the operators of both vehicles were reported deceased.
Both vehicles caught fire, and the operators of both vehicles were reported deceased.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police was contacted by the Christian County Sherriff’s Department at 8:00 a.m Friday morning in reference to a two vehicle fatal collision on I-24.

KSP said a preliminary investigation has revealed a Ryder box truck was traveling eastbound on I-24 when, for unknown reasons, the truck exited the eastbound lanes of travel and crossed the median. KSP said the box truck then entered the westbound lanes of travel near the 93 mile marker, striking a semi-tractor with trailer-in-tow, head on. According to the report, both vehicles caught fire, and the drivers of both vehicles were reported deceased. KSP Post 2 accident reconstructionist are currently on scene to investigate the collision.

Westbound traffic was being diverted through the welcome center as of Friday morning, and eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

