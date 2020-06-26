Midas in Bowling Green gifts car to a single mother

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -One Bowling Green woman got the surprise of a lifetime Friday afternoon, a free car. Breanna Freeman is a hard-working single mother of two who just a few months ago had her old car stall in the middle of an intersection.

“I made it to the front of Midas and I said alright this is it so I pulled in--walked in-- handed them the keys and I said fix it, I don’t know what is wrong with it. I was in a panic at the same time. My car would just rattle and it would idle and then it would just shut off and we would be in the middle of the road and it would just stop. I had my son in the back and was one of the scariest things and I was seven and a half months pregnant at the time,” said Breanna Freeman, mother.

After taking it to Midas Breanna learned that it would be better to get a new car than fix her old car.

“At that point, we had already fixed several things and it was just like the more we finally fixed things the more we realized there was more and more that was wrong with the car. I asked the owner for his honest opinion, do I fix it? do I not fix it? do I look for a new car? I was right around the corner for maternity leave and I am like how am I going to afford it,” added Freeman.

The owners of Midas had a car for sale at the time and Breanna offered to buy it and when she went in to discuss payment plans the owner had a surprise for her.

“We called Breanna into the office and sat her down and she was ready to work out a payment plan with us. I explained to her that we were just going to donate the car to her and she was floored. It really is very gratifying especially in this kind of job to for both of us my wife and me to be able to donate stuff like this to people in need,” said Tony Mcelhinny, owner of Midas in Bowling Green.

When Breanna learned she was receiving the car for free, she said that she had no words for how she felt.

“At the time I was trying to get my own place for my kids and me and work on a better life for us. It was like bam here is another issue with the car and it was one less thing I had to worry about and as a single mom I don’t even know how to exactly explain it just the thought of having one less thing to worry about it was just a breath of fresh air so to put,” added Freeman.

The owner of Midas added that they’ll be backing up Breanna for life now.

“This isn’t the last relationship we have with Breanna, we have her for life now and we will be backing her up and helping her out. We hope we can do this more as we develop as owners and as a franchise. Midas has been here for over 40 years serving this community and we do a lot of things to help our customers and help the public and this is just one way that we are very proud to do that,” added Mcelhinny

Breanna says she is excited to be able to now travel with her kids and not have to worry about her car breaking down anymore.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.