Scattered Storms Possible Saturday

A Few Scattered Showers and Storms are possible Saturday
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for Partly Cloudy skies this evening with slightly muggy conditions. An isolated showers is a slight possibility, however, we’re expected to stay primarily dry. Better chances for rain come over the weekend. A frontal boundary will approach Saturday Night, potentially sparking off some scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. More organized storms will be likely early Sunday Morning with the passage of the frontal boundary. Highs this weekend are expected to top out in the upper 80s.

