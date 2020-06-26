Advertisement

SKyPAC to remain closed through end of October, furloughs expected

(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center Foundation Board has voted to keep the facility closed through October.

Both facilities have been closed to the public since mid-March due to COVID-19. The board says the desire is to open at 100% capacity, so they have adjusted the timeline to meet this goal.

Most events had previously been postponed past this date; however, the closure officially cancels any shows or rentals through the end of October. This includes the annual SOKY’s Got Talent competition and the BG OnStage production of Shrek The Musical JR., which were set for September.

“In evaluating the enormous challenges posed on the entire performing arts industry, it became increasingly evident that closing both of our facilities for the next four months seemed a responsible course of action,” said SKyPAC Foundation Board Chair, Beth Sigler. “By suspending operations and minimizing expenses as much as possible, we hope to better position ourselves to emerge from this pandemic once the public feels safe and comfortable returning to our facilities.”

Due to the closure, staff has been reduce and they expect furloughs, said the arts center. Tom Carto, who has been with the organization since 2018, is no longer employed as the President & CEO of the SKyPAC Foundation.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91

Updated: 8 hours ago
Milton Glaser, the designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Hometown Hero: Debbie Hensley

Updated: 12 hours ago
Debbie worked a nine-hour shift at T.J. Samson, then went to the store to buy groceries for three families in need.

News

Wearing face masks beginning to cause ‘maskne’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The coronavirus pandemic has made wearing face masks our “new normal” but now those face masks are causing some people to have acne breakouts.

Latest News

News

Midas in Bowling Green gifts car to a single mother

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
One Bowling Green woman got the surprise of a lifetime Friday afternoon, a free car.

News

Scattered Storms Possible Saturday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens
Friday Evening Weather

News

Barren River District Health Department: 2,190 cases of COVID-19, 1,624 have recovered.

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The district has 60 deaths reported from COVID-19.

News

WKU approves $353.2 million budget for 2020-21

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The 2020-21 budget does not include a tuition increase for WKU students.

News

Beshear: 256 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 15 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s marathon battle against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

Garth Brooks at the Franklin Drive-In tomorrow night

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The Franklin Drive-In will be opening the gates at 6:30 PM the concert will start somewhere around 8:30-8:45 p.m.