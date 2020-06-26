SKyPAC to remain closed through end of October, furloughs expected

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center Foundation Board has voted to keep the facility closed through October.

Both facilities have been closed to the public since mid-March due to COVID-19. The board says the desire is to open at 100% capacity, so they have adjusted the timeline to meet this goal.

Most events had previously been postponed past this date; however, the closure officially cancels any shows or rentals through the end of October. This includes the annual SOKY’s Got Talent competition and the BG OnStage production of Shrek The Musical JR., which were set for September.

“In evaluating the enormous challenges posed on the entire performing arts industry, it became increasingly evident that closing both of our facilities for the next four months seemed a responsible course of action,” said SKyPAC Foundation Board Chair, Beth Sigler. “By suspending operations and minimizing expenses as much as possible, we hope to better position ourselves to emerge from this pandemic once the public feels safe and comfortable returning to our facilities.”

Due to the closure, staff has been reduce and they expect furloughs, said the arts center. Tom Carto, who has been with the organization since 2018, is no longer employed as the President & CEO of the SKyPAC Foundation.

