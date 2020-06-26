Advertisement

Tesla ranks last in annual quality survey

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) - J.D. Power’s annual quality study unofficially ranked Tesla last among 32 automotive brands.

The study measures vehicle quality for the first 90 days of ownership and it found Teslas suffered 250 problems per 100 vehicles. The average was 166 problems.

This is the first time the electric car company was part of the survey, but J.D. Power points out that it is not an official ranking because Tesla did not grant permission to survey owners in the 15 states where it is required.

They were still able to gather a large enough sample for their list.

Also at the bottom of J.D. Power’s list were Volvo, Audi and Land Rover. Dodge and KIA were at the top with the fewest reported issues.

Latest News