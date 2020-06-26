Advertisement

Tracking the return of muggy air!

By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday starts off with plentiful sunshine and a few high thin clouds with mild conditions. However, things will change during the day as a warm front will move in from the southwest and deliver us some warmer conditions along with muggy air! The muggy air this afternoon could bring us a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm; mainly along the Kentucky/Tennessee state line, but most places will remain dry under partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s!

More storms move in this weekend as the system responsible for the warm front will stall out. Saturday won’t be a washout, but we do expect a few showers and thunderstorms to develop late morning into the afternoon with daytime heating. Sunday will see more numerous showers and thunderstorms and may ruin some outdoor plans. Make sure you have the WBKO First Alert weather app notifications turned on so you can dodge the rain before it arrives! The unsettled weather pattern continues into next week as highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH - Return of hot and muggy air!

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Welcome, Ethan Emery! 13 News Meteorologist

Updated: 23 hours ago
Welcome, Ethan Emery! 13 News Meteorologist

Weather

A Warm And Sunny Thursday Afternoon

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunny today with highs in the upper 80's.

News

Welcome, Ethan Emery! 13 News Meteorologist

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT

Latest News

Weather

WATCH - Sunny and Mild Thursday Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Sunny And Quite Warm

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80's.

Weather

Partly Sunny And Warm This Afternoon

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Looking for partly sunny skies into the afternoon with highs in the mid 80's.

Weather

WATCH - A Partly Sunny Afternoon

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A Partly Sunny Day With A Few Stray Showers

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
A few clouds four our Wednesday with a stray shower or two and highs in the mid 80's.

Weather

WATCH - Wednesday Morning Weather

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.