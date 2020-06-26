Tracking the return of muggy air!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday starts off with plentiful sunshine and a few high thin clouds with mild conditions. However, things will change during the day as a warm front will move in from the southwest and deliver us some warmer conditions along with muggy air! The muggy air this afternoon could bring us a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm; mainly along the Kentucky/Tennessee state line, but most places will remain dry under partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s!

More storms move in this weekend as the system responsible for the warm front will stall out. Saturday won’t be a washout, but we do expect a few showers and thunderstorms to develop late morning into the afternoon with daytime heating. Sunday will see more numerous showers and thunderstorms and may ruin some outdoor plans. Make sure you have the WBKO First Alert weather app notifications turned on so you can dodge the rain before it arrives! The unsettled weather pattern continues into next week as highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

7 Day Forecast (WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.