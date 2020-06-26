Warren County Grand Jury indicts man on various charges including murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Warren County Grand Jury has indicted Harold Montez Bell in the murder case of another man.

Bell was indicted on murder, assault, and wanton endangerment.

Bell is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Desmon Cunningham on Woodford Avenue this past April.

Illinois State Police arrested bell near Mount Vernon, Illinois shortly after the murder.

