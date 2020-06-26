Advertisement

Wearing face masks beginning to cause ‘maskne’

By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The coronavirus pandemic has made wearing face masks our “new normal” but now those face masks are causing some people to have acne breakouts.

According to a local dermatologist ‘maskne’ has been an issue in the medical community for years.

“‘Maskne’ is totally a real thing and I have been seeing a large increase in patients who have acne in an area where they wear their mask and it is super important to wear the mask but it can cause pores to clog and so what I see is oftentimes deeper anger acne lesions in these areas and it is just really bothersome to patients,” said Dr. James Allred, Dermatologist, Graves Gilbert Clinic.

If you are having acne breakouts even though it might be tempting to pop those pimples you are getting from ‘maskne’ dermatologists say that’s the last thing you need to do.

“In terms of things like popping acne usually we try to avoid that at all costs because oftentimes patients will try to pop acne bumps that actually there isn’t anything there it is just a big angry spot and nothing will ever come out of it but you will get a scar eventually and so we really discourage people from using that but we can do is if you do get an angry area is using something like Clearasil or a product that has Benzoyl Peroxide in it and that can help shrink the acne,” added Dr. Allred.

Dr. Allred also said that since the masks clog our pores and the best way to try to control those breakouts is to use a facial cleanse before putting the mask on.

“What the problem is, is that the pores are just getting clogged and so making sure that your face is clean with a gentle cleanser and there is a ton of different brands Cetaphil, Cerave are good ones that aren’t too expensive but they are still very effective so you can use those to clean the skin,” added Dr. Allred.

If you are wearing re-useable mask dermatologists recommend that you wash it in between uses to help prevent breakouts,

