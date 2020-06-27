Allen County confirms 1 new COVID-19 case Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports another confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Saturday afternoon.

The patient is undergoing medical treatment and is in quarantine at this time.

The Health Department is contacting persons (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours. Please remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover those coughs and sneezes. A face mask is highly encouraged in public areas. Have a safe and healthy weekend.

Allen County now has had a total of 165 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak. Currently 127 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 32 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 6 Deaths.

