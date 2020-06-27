Advertisement

Cannibalism case jury may have to come from another county

Joseph Oberhansley is accused of killing and mutilating his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in Jeffersonville in 2014.
Joseph Oberhansley / (WAVE3)
Joseph Oberhansley / (WAVE3)(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. - The jury that will hear the murder trial of a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body may have to come from another county to avoid depleting the jury pool during another high-profile trial.

His trial is set to start Sept. 8 and is supposed to come from northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County, but that county has another high-profile trial within a week of Oberhansley’s scheduled trial and a judge says the court doesn’t want to deplete that county’s jury pool.

