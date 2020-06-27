Advertisement

Garth Brooks allowing fans to enjoy his music with one night only drive-in theater concert

For one night only the country music superstar Garth Brooks is bringing his fans his music in a unique way.
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
The coronavirus has put a pause on concerts but Brooks came up with a creative way to play his songs to thousands. For one night only fans could purchase tickets to selected drive-in movie theaters across the nation for a concert put on by Brooks that will be shown on the big screen.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

The Franklin Drive-In was one of the theaters selected to show the Garth Brooks concert. Fans could purchase tickets online for $100 per carload. The gates at the drive-in will open at 6:30 PM and the concert is expected to start between 8:30 PM and 8:45 PM.

Several other drive-in theaters were also added to the concert list this includes Judy’s Drive-Inn 9:30 PM Mount Sterling, KY Bourbon Drive-In 9:15 PM Paris, KY, 27 Twin Drive-In 9:15 PM and 11:59 PM Somerset, KY, Stanford Drive-In 9:15 PMand 11:59 PM Stanford, KY, and Skyline Drive-In 8:30 PM Summersville, KY.

