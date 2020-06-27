Hometown Hero: Debbie Hensley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “There was a knock at the door and she just showed up and had put groceries on our back doorstep,” said Marranda Mosby, of Glasgow. “We had no idea who she was and she said that God had placed it on her heart to help the community out and she had got paid today and she just wanted to be a blessing to people in the community.”

Those are words to describe Debbie Hensley. She’s a light in a currently dark world.

“COVID had just started and everything had just got shut down.”

One simple act can make such a huge impact.

Debbie worked a nine-hour shift at T.J. Samson, then went to the store to buy groceries for three families in need.

“Even just her integrity of going and fighting against COVID for twelve hours a day and then getting off work and saying, ‘Oh, I”m going to go bless somebody today.”

Debbie has been a nurse for more than 30 years, currently at T.J. Samson in Glasgow. Her desire to give back goes far beyond her time at work.

“I nominated her because I thought she needs to be recognized. There is so much bad going on in the world and she was just a light in that. She could have easily went home and slept,” Mosby said.

For blessing people daily far beyond her call of duty, 13 news honors Debbie Hensley as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

“She genuinely has to just have a to have an amazing soul that’s giving,” Mosby said. “She’s special, there’s not many people like her.”

