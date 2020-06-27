Kentucky to offer limited in-person unemployment services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky will begin offering in-person unemployment insurance services next week.

According to the Labor Cabinet, appointments will be available beginning on Monday in Frankfort, at the Mayo-Underwood Building.

The appointments take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for state holidays, and will continue until further notice.

In-person assistance will be available by appointment only on June 29 and June 30 at the Ashland Community and Technical College and the Owensboro Community and Technical College.

The appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Claimants must bring two forms of identification. Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov.

