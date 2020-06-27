Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

CONFEDERATE STATUE

Kentucky city passes resolution to remove Lee statue

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A western Kentucky city has passed a resolution asking county officials to remove a century-old Confederate statue from the community’s courthouse. News outlets report the Murray City Council voted unanimously Thursday night on the resolution that asks Calloway County Fiscal Court to “expeditiously remove and relocate” the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The city’s vote came at the request of Sherman Neal, an assistant football coach at Murray State University. County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger has said he’s researching the issue and expects county officials to get community feedback before taking any action.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Kentucky capitol rally urges action in Breonna Taylor death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of people have rallied at Kentucky’s capitol to urge action in the investigation of three police officers in teh fatal shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, in Louisville. Taylor’s family, hip hop artists and civil rights lawyers addressed a large crowd on the steps of the capitol to mark 100 days since Taylor was killed in her home. Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer thanked the crowd for their support. Taylor was shot eight times on March 13. Palmer says her daughter would be joining the protests if she were alive. Protesters at demonstrations around the country have called for the three officers to be criminally charged.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-SENATE

Booker leads McGrath but most Kentucky votes not yet counted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Progressive candidate Charles Booker has pulled ahead of Amy McGrath in his upset bid in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes have yet to be counted. Booker led by fewer than 3,000 votes as of Thursday afternoon. It's based in part on a dominating showing so far in his hometown of Louisville. Booker says he's in a strong position to “bring this home" once all the votes are counted. McGrath’s campaign says it's confident she’ll emerge as the nominee. The winner faces an uphill battle against Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term.

COUNCILMAN ARRESTED-DRUG SCHEME

Kentucky City Councilman charged in prescription drug scheme

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A city councilman in Kentucky who is also a pharmacist has been accused of illegally filling out prescription drugs and participating in a scheme to distribute the medications. Barbourville Councilman Calvin Manis was charged Wednesday after agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency searched his pharmacy. An affidavit obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader says 73-year-old Manis filled prescriptions for a cooperating witness. The newspaper reports the witness had been running a sponsorship scheme that would help others get medications from Manis. A drug task force officer said in the affidavit Manis had knowledge of the scheme.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY IMPATIENCE

Impatience grows for cops' arrests in Breonna Taylor's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. It's been three months since her shooting death in Louisville, Kentucky. So far, police have dismissed one of the three detectives who fired into her apartment in March. Protesters, celebrities and others are wondering why the case is taking so long. Protesters in Louisville say they're frustrated by the slow process. Stars like Beyoncé have written a letter urging Kentucky’s attorney general to move swiftly. The state's top prosecutor says it takes time and patience to do an investigation properly.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY-FANCY FARM

Political speeches canceled at Kentucky's Fancy Farm picnic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's premiere political event will be silenced this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The political speeches at the Fancy Farm picnic have been canceled. That's according to organizers of the annual picnic in the Graves County community of Farm Farm. The political speaking beneath the shaded pavilion at St. Jerome’s Parish in western Kentucky has become a rite of passage for candidates in the Bluegrass State. Some traditions will go on at the picnic. For barbecue fans, the picnic will still feature pork and mutton sold by the pound. An online and in-person raffle will still take place.