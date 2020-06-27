Miss. Governor on state flag: ‘If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the Mississippi Legislature prepares to vote on the state flag, Governor Tate Reeves agrees to sign the bill immediately if one is approved this weekend.

Gov. Reeves shared a tweet Saturday morning that the argument over the flag has become “divisive” and that “it’s time to end it.”

“The legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new flag,” Reeves wrote. “The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it. If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it.”

Gov. Reeves said this moment is an opportunity for a better future for the state.

“For economic prosperity and for a better future for my kids and yours, we must find a way to come together. To heal our wounds, to forgive, to resolve that the page has been turned, to trust each other. With God’s help, we can.”

