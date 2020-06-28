1 dead after ATV crash in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person is dead after an ATV accident in Warren County Friday night.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road for an ATV collision at 11:37 p.m.

The collision had occurred behind the residence in an open hayfield.

Susan Jackson, 35, was operating an ATV in the field with three other passengers when she lost control. The ATV overturned and all occupants were ejected.

Susan Jackson was seriously injured and pronounced deceased at the Medical Center by the Coroner.

The three other occupants were treated at the emergency room for non life threatening injuries.

The collision is under investigation. Deputies were assisted on the scene by Hadley Vol. Fire Department and Medical Center EMS.

