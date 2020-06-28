A Stormy Sunday With Possible Severe Storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A First Alert Day is in place for Sunday as we do have a chance for severe storms to fire up. We currently have a slight risk for severe development with damaging wind and local flooding being the main concerns. This is not to say that we don’t see hail or a spin-up tornado but the main threats will be damaging wind and flooding.

We continue to deal with a decreased air quality as the Saharan Dust makes its way through this will continue to keep our Air Quality Index (AQI) up, affecting sensitive groups.

The new week looks soggy and stormy with multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms so keep an umbrella hand and download the First Alert Weather App to get the latest updates on any severe weather.

A slight risk for severe weather is in place. (WBKO)

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.