Bowling Green Firework Ordinance

City Fireworks
City Fireworks(AP)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The City of Bowling Green Board of Commissioners recently passed Firework Ordinance No. BG2011-51 with regards to the storage, sale, and use of fireworks within the City limits.

To see where fireworks are allowed within the city limits view the Firework Use Restrictions (Map)

Fireworks may only be used between the hours of noon and 10:00 pm on June 27th through July 3rd and on July 5th and between the hours of noon and 11:00 pm on July 4th.

Any person wishing to use fireworks on any other days must obtain a Fireworks Special Discharge (Guide & Permit) from the City Fire Dept. There is no fee for this permit. Issuance of the permit is conditioned on the applicant complying with all applicable state and local laws, rules, and regulations.

The permit application shall be filed no later than fifteen days prior to the proposed use of the fireworks. The permit, if granted, shall be valid for a four (4) hour period on the permitted date between the hours of noon and 9:00 pm.

Application and Guide sheet listing specific requirements for a Special Fireworks Discharge Permit can be found online or can be obtained from Bowling Green Fire Dept by calling 393-3702, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The storage and sale of fireworks are required to comply with applicable City building and fire regulations along with zoning regulations and business registration requirements. Any person wishing to sell or store fireworks is required to fill out an application that is available online or at the Bowling Green Fire Department, obtain a zoning verification letter/approval, schedule an inspection with the BGFD and obtain a City business license.

The storage and sale of fireworks are required to be in a stand-alone structure with a minimum of fifty feet of separation from adjacent buildings. Fireworks may not be sold in multiple tenant buildings.

A City of Bowling Green issued a permit for the Fireworks Sales Process must be displayed at each location where fireworks are sold and any site is subject to inspection without notice or consent by appropriate City inspectors or officers.

Fireworks may not be sold or given to any person under the age of 18 and may only be used by a person 18 years of age or older. One must be at least 200 feet away from any structure, vehicle, or any other person in order to ignite or light a firework.

