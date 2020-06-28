High school teams begin segment three of summer workouts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, June 29, high school teams across Kentucky begin workouts under new guidelines released by the KHSAA.

“It’s a gradual opening where they’re able to do a few more things than they did the last segment beforehand,” said Jonathan Vincent, Athletic Director for Warren East.

In segment 3, which runs from June 29 to July 12, “high touch” sports such as football, basketball, and soccer can now take part in the “medium sharing” of game implements such as balls. The ball being used must only be shared by two players and must be sanitized after its usage. Two basketball players can pass to one another and a quarterback can throw with a receiver or work on handoffs with a running back.

“The end goal every time we open up a new segment is are we going to be able to play in the fall,” Vincent said. “So I think the more they open up, then that shows that hey we’re going to get to play.”

“High touch” sports are still not allowed to participate in any competitions including intrasquad competition such as scrimmages, as well as alternate forms of competition like 7-on-7. Football is still not permitted to use any protective equipment such as helmets or shoulder pads during segment three. Football is also not allowed to use any equipment where a player might contact a pad as part of preparations such as sleds or tackling dummies.

Vincent said the ability to have full practices in the coming weeks would mean the fall season is right on schedule. Vincent is hoping practices will be able to take place under the guidelines of segment four, which begins on July 13.

“I think that will really so us where we’re at, where we’re going, and where we need to go,” Vincent said.

Many factors will go into the KHSAA’s decision regarding guidelines in segment four. A few of those factors include COVID-19 hot spots, state case numbers, and whether or not the virus is affecting those in the age range of student-athletes.

“There’s a lot of factors that will go into place,” Vincent said. “That’s why we talk to our coaches, follow all these CDC guidelines, make sure that you’re monitoring their temperatures because they’re going to look at all of that.”

