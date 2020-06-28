KY Lottery
KY Lottery
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5D-3H-4H-6H-8S
(5D, 3H, 4H, 6H, 8S)
13-14-20-27, Cash Ball: 20
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
9-3-2
(nine, three, two)
6-2-4
(six, two, four)
6-9-9-8
(six, nine, nine, eight)
8-9-7-4
(eight, nine, seven, four)
09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(nine, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million