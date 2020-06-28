Voluntary evacuation due to flooding in Beaver Dam, Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to the Beaver Dam Fire Chief, there was a two and a half to a three-block area that had a lot of water come through quickly due to the large amounts of rainfall.

The department received a call about a 100-year-old woman who’s power had gone out of her home. Upon arrival, the department got their rescue boats and got in to get her out of her home. They also checked on her neighbors to make sure they were okay and see if they needed to come out of their homes as well. The department would help them out if needed.

“The majority of the residents decided to stay in their homes. We did get two people out of their homes in the area. We got them out and to the main road,” said David Stevens Jr. Beaver Dam Fire Chief.

There were also two other rescues that occurred in the area.

“We actually had two other rescues that took place on 62-West. Cars were driving through some really thick water and got stranded. We actually had to deploy life-jackets and ropes to get them out. We got two people out of one car and out out of another,” added Stevens.

The fire chief also added that now some of that water is starting to recede.

“Fortantuley now the water is starting to recede, and that is a good thing. Anytime the water gets up sometimes people run into situations and not realize how deep the water is,” added Stevens.

The fire chief said he is extremely proud of his crew for how they handled the flooding in Beaver Dam on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.