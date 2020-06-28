Advertisement

Warren County fireworks ordinance for 2020

On the 4th of July fireworks, including consumer fireworks may be used between the hours of 10 AM and midnight.
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 27, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fireworks including consumer fireworks may only be used June 27 through July 3 and on July 5 and July 6 between the hours of 10 AM to 11 PM.

Any person wishing to use, ignite, fire, or explode those fireworks must be authorized by KRS Chapter 227. On any other day, you may obtain a permit from the Warren County Judge/Executive’s Office. Said permit shall be granted conditioned upon the applicant complying with all laws surrounding the use of fireworks.

The permits shall be requested no less than 10 days prior to the proposed use date. The permit if granted will be valid for a four-hour period on the permitted dates between the hours of 10 AM and 11 PM.

