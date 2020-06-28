Advertisement

WKU Incoming Freshman Dayvion McKnight Named 2020 Kentucky Mr. Basketball

Dayvion McKnight wins Mr. Kentucky Basketball.
Dayvion McKnight wins Mr. Kentucky Basketball.(WKYT)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU signee Dayvion McKnight received his state's top high school hoops honor Sunday, as the guard was named 2020 Kentucky Mr. Basketball.

McKnight received the award, given to the state's top senior, from the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation during a virtual ceremony Sunday evening.

McKnight, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Collins High School in Shelbyville, is the ninth Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner to join WKU. Four of the last six winners have played for the Hilltoppers.

McKnight, who signed a letter of intent with WKU in November, averaged 20 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a senior for Collins while leading the Titans to a 27-7 record and the 8th Region championship. He shot 57.6 percent from the field and made 172 free throws.

He was named the 8th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and the 8th Region coaches, as well as a First Team All-State selection by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

McKnight finished his high school career as Collins’ all-time leader in points (1,897), rebounds (1,040), assists (600), and steals (329). He averaged 17 points and 10.4 rebounds as a junior when he was chosen as a second-team all-state pick.

The three-star recruit joins Camron Justice (2015), Carson Williams (2016), and Taveion Hollingsworth (2017) as Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners to play for the Hilltoppers in the last six seasons.

Last season, WKU became just the second team in state history to feature three Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners on the same roster and the first to start all three in a game. With the graduation of Justice and the addition of McKnight, the Hilltoppers will once again feature three honorees on the 2020-21 squad.

The other previous Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners to play for WKU are Steffphon Pettigrew (2007), Steve Miller (1984), Terry Davis (1968), Jim McDaniels (1967), and Harry Todd (1958).

