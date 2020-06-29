Advertisement

Amazon to dole out bonuses to frontline workers

Bonuses range from $150 - $3,000
Amazon's frontline workers are getting bonuses, the company says.
Amazon's frontline workers are getting bonuses, the company says.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Amazon will provide frontline worker with more than $500-million dollars in bonuses.

The e-commerce giant made the announcement Monday, after criticism of its decision to roll back coronavirus-related hazard pay.

The bonuses will be distributed to workers at Amazon and Whole Foods, as well as delivery drivers, who worked the month of June.

Depending on job position, the bonus amounts will range from $150 - $3,000.

Amazon decided to end its $2-an-hour pay increase and double overtime pay beginning in June.

The pay bumps were implemented in the spring as a response to the coronavirus crisis and were extended in May.

Still, some Amazon workers say the company hasn’t adequately prioritized employee safety and welfare. 

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

News

Congressman Comer Named Republican Leader of House Oversight and Reform Committee

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Following leaders like Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Trey Gowdy, and Jason Chaffetz, Congressman James Comer of Kentucky has been named the Republican Leader of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, the primary investigative committee in Congress.

National

Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By DON THOMPSON and BRIAN MELLEY
The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control, a prosecutor said Monday.

News

Country Music Artist Brad Paisley takes Museum Delivery of a C8 Corvette

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Brad Paisley picks up his new Corvette in Bowling Green.

Latest News

National Politics

Reddit bans pro-Trump forum in hate-speech crackdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

National Politics

Trump denies briefing about reported bounties on US troops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

News

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation reopen playgrounds, fitness area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Stage 6 of reopening the Parks and Recreation starts Monday which includes playgrounds and outdoor facilities.

News

KSP raffle for Jeep Gladiator supports Trooper Island Kids Camp for kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Kentucky State Police are raffling off a 2020 Jeep Gladiator to support Trooper Island Kids Camp.

Coronavirus

At least a dozen states begin the week with rollbacks on reopening, as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
At least a dozen states begin the week with rollbacks on reopening, as COVID-19 cases rise in 30+ states

National

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.