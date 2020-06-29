Advertisement

Barren River Lake fireworks saved as community raises money for the show to go on

Barren River Lake Fireworks
Barren River Lake Fireworks(Friends of Barren River Lake & Park)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - After COVID-19 forced the lake to cancel its firework show, local businesses and community members have come together to save it.

The campaign to save the fireworks was spearheaded by Jamie Bewley Byrd. She took to Facebook to inquire about possibly raising money in the community to put on a firework show at the lake. Within 11 hours, she said they raised the twelve thousand dollars they needed.

“That was huge for this area, people are excited, they understand that this is a huge economic thing for this area and it’s just a tradition. And just, letting people celebrate how they choose to, still filing guidelines,” said Byrd.

The show will take place on privately owned property across the lake from Barren River State Park Campground close to Paradise Point on July 4. The man who was originally supposed to do the initial show, will be assisting with this one now.

“You’re looking at this guy who was going to shoot the firework show. He’s lost all his business pretty much this year. So, he was losing business so we were able to use him,” said Byrd. “He was able to still keep the show. Friends of Barren River and I are doing this together. This is not something anyone’s doing against anybody.”

According to non-profit Friends of Barren River Lake and Park, it will take place at an elevation 100 feet higher than past years.

Thanks to the support of local businesses and a very determined Jamie Bewley Byrd, THIS is going to happen! The show...

Posted by Friends of Barren River Lake & Park on Thursday, June 25, 2020

