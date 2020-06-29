Advertisement

Beshear reports 117 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 2 new deaths

Gov. Beshear said all 120 of Kentucky’s counties now have logged at least one positive case of COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear said all 120 of Kentucky’s counties now have logged at least one positive case of COVID-19.(MGN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“Kentucky has been leading with compassion for our fellow citizens throughout this global pandemic,” the Governor said. “We’ve made the changes and sacrifices to keep the most vulnerable among us safe from the coronavirus. Together, our efforts have saved thousands of lives in the commonwealth and now are allowing us to reopen our economy at a time when surging cases have caused other states to pull back.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. June 29, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 15,347 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 117 of which were newly reported Monday.

The Governor noted that one new case is from Robertson County, which means all 120 of Kentucky’s counties now has logged at least one positive case of COVID-19.

“This confirms what we’ve been saying for weeks: This disease is everywhere and because of that we need all Kentuckians to practice social distancing and wear masks to keep each other safe,” the Governor said. “While we might see fewer cases in some areas right now, we know cases can spike quickly if we’re not careful.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported two new deaths Monday, raising the total to 560 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Monday include a 67-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man, both from Jefferson County.

“This is a reminder that no matter how much progress we’ve made, this remains a very challenging disease,” the Governor said. “Practicing social distancing, limiting contacts and especially wearing a cloth mask can greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

As of Monday, there have been at least 394,773 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,939 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Last Week in Review

Click here for last week’s updates including those on COVID-19 case information, long-term care visitation, AgriTech in Kentucky, unemployment insurance, rural hospital funding, school reopening guidance and new guidance for venues.

More Information

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.govkycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at tinyurl.com/kygovespanol (Spanish) and tinyurl.com/kygovtranslations (more than 20 additional languages).

Latest News

News

KY bars reopen, other states shutter again due to rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Tidball's in downtown Bowling Green says they will delay reopening for another week

News

Cameron Buckner paroled

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Gene Birk
Cameron Buckner has been paroled. Buckner had been convicted of shooting Mason South in the head during an altercation in August of 2016.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 6 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 6 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

News

Logan Co. Humane Society of Kentucky facing influx of cats

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to their Facebook post, the organization has 89 kittens and cats currently in a shelter designed to hold only half of that.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,283 cases of COVID-19; 1,688 have recovered.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The district has 60 deaths reported.

Latest News

News

Barren County: Nearly 8,000 cast ballot in primary, slightly down in comparison to 2016

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Nearly 8,000 voted in the primary either by absentee mail-in, early in-person voting or on election day at the county’s only polling location.

News

Warren Central High School soccer player signs with LouCity on academy deal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Louisville City FC has extended its reach across the state with the signing of 16-year-old Damir Beganovic, a rising high school junior from Bowling Green, Ky., to an academy contract.

News

UPDATE: Mitch McConnell congratulates James Comer after Congressman is named Republican Leader of House Oversight and Reform Committee

Updated: 6 hours ago
Following leaders like Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Trey Gowdy, and Jason Chaffetz, Congressman James Comer of Kentucky has been named the Republican Leader of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, the primary investigative committee in Congress.

News

Country Music Artist Brad Paisley takes Museum Delivery of a C8 Corvette

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Brad Paisley picks up his new Corvette in Bowling Green.

News

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation reopen playgrounds, fitness area

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Stage 6 of reopening the Parks and Recreation starts Monday which includes playgrounds and outdoor facilities.