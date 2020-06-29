BGPD Chief Doug Hawkins announces retirement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police Department Chief Doug Hawkins announced his retirement date Monday morning.

“It is with both excitement and a measure of sadness that I announce my retirement from the position of Chief of the Bowling Green Police Department effective August 1, 2020,” Chief Hawkins said in his announcement.

Chief Hawkins served as Chief for nearly 14 years and more than 30 years as a police officer in the Bowling Green community.

Hawkins said he owed a “huge debt of gratitude to the extraordinary men and women of the Bowling Green Police Department, both currently serving and retired, for consistently delivering the highest quality of police services to the Citizens of Bowling Green day-in and day-out.”

Congratulations to Chief Doug Hawkins. Thank you for your many years of service!! #bgpd Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Monday, June 29, 2020

