Bowling Green church finding a balance between in-person and online services

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Churches in Kentucky are now allowed to have up to 50% occupancy in their in-person services.

CenterPointe Church in Bowling Green resumed in-person services a little over a month ago and they said they’ve seen around 75% of their members return.

“We started in-person services a little over a month ago and the first few weeks we were right at about 55% of our regular attendance and it has steadily gone up since then. It has gotten up to around 70% to 75% of our regular attendance, pre-COVID attendance, and then a large portion of our congregation is choosing to stay home and watch online,” said Jacob Holmes, senior pastor.

Since the church has started streaming their church services online, they say the most difficult thing about being back for in-person services is finding a balance between online and in-person.

“Probably one of the biggest challenges is being a hybrid church because now we are online and we are in-person so just finding that balance of keeping our online community engaged but also we have a lot of, probably 75 percent of our congregation in total between the two services has been coming back in-person. We kind of got a hybrid situation going on. We are just really trying to keep our online community connected,” said Kristen Holmes, worship pastor.

CenterPointe offers two services one at 8:30 am and one at 10:30 am.

