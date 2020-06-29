Bowling Green Parks and Recreation reopen playgrounds, fitness area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Stage 6 of reopening Kentucky starts Monday, which include the Parks and Recreation.

Playgrounds and outdoor facilities will now be open, but things are still going to look a little different. The gazebos aren’t going to have the same number of seating and they will be sanitizing their playgrounds and outdoor facilities regularly.

“The key things to the response is that the public understands there are still restrictions throughout all the parks and our city. So to use the playground right now we advise individuals to wear a mask as they see fit,” said Brent Belcher, Director for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.

While the playground is open, Parks and Recreation do recommend that you wear your masks and keep that six feet distance between you and whoever might be on the playground.

Opening TODAY!! Stage 6 of Parks and Rec re-opening plan includes all playgrounds, Preston Miller Outdoor Fitness area, and community rentals of BGPR facilities that meet restrictions. Some youth sports games can take place. Call 270-393-3249 for details. pic.twitter.com/uxoI7ypnGs — Bowling Green KY (@CityofBGKY) June 29, 2020

