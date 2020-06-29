Congressman Comer Named Republican Leader of House Oversight and Reform Committee

WASHINGTON, DC.–

Following leaders like Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Trey Gowdy, and Jason Chaffetz, Congressman James Comer of Kentucky has been named the Republican Leader of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, the primary investigative committee in Congress.

Comer was elected by the House Republican Steering Committee to the post. He was elected to Congress to represent Kentucky’s First Congressional District in 2016 and has served on the House Oversight Committee during his entire tenure, including as Ranking Member of the Environment Subcommittee for the past year and a half.

“Throughout my career, I have been committed to holding those accountable who misuse taxpayer dollars and promote corruption in government. Unfortunately, rather than conducting credible oversight, House Democrats have spent significant time and resources harassing the Trump Administration purely out of spite and hatred,” Congressman Comer said. “I am excited to take the reins as Ranking Member and take my obligation to pursue legitimate waste, fraud and abuse in government very seriously.”

