Advertisement

Costco shelves half-sheet cakes

Costco's half-sheet cakes are currently not being sold.
Costco's half-sheet cakes are currently not being sold.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pandemic is causing a lot of turmoil in the retail industry, and the latest victim is Costco's famous sheet cakes.

The big-box membership club has eliminated the iconic half-sheet cakes that have been the centerpiece of graduation and birthday parties.

Costco quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes across its U.S. stores over the past month. Instead, the Costco bakery is pointing customers toward its 10-inch round cakes as a substitute.

The decision also coincides with a recommendation from health experts to avoid large gatherings in light of COVID-19. A half-sheet cake feeds around 50 people, while the 10-inch round cakes feed around a dozen.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

News

Congressman Comer Named Republican Leader of House Oversight and Reform Committee

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Following leaders like Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Trey Gowdy, and Jason Chaffetz, Congressman James Comer of Kentucky has been named the Republican Leader of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, the primary investigative committee in Congress.

National

Amazon to dole out bonuses to frontline workers

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The e-commerce giant made the announcement Monday, after criticism of its decision to roll back coronavirus-related hazard pay.

National

Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By DON THOMPSON and BRIAN MELLEY
The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control, a prosecutor said Monday.

News

Country Music Artist Brad Paisley takes Museum Delivery of a C8 Corvette

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Brad Paisley picks up his new Corvette in Bowling Green.

Latest News

News

Country Music Artist Brad Paisley takes Museum Delivery of a C8 Corvette

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Brad Paisley picks up his new Corvette in Bowling Green.

National Politics

Trump denies briefing about reported bounties on US troops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

News

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation reopen playgrounds, fitness area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Stage 6 of reopening the Parks and Recreation starts Monday which includes playgrounds and outdoor facilities.

News

KSP raffle for Jeep Gladiator supports Trooper Island Kids Camp for kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Kentucky State Police are raffling off a 2020 Jeep Gladiator to support Trooper Island Kids Camp.

Coronavirus

At least a dozen states begin the week with rollbacks on reopening, as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
At least a dozen states begin the week with rollbacks on reopening, as COVID-19 cases rise in 30+ states

National

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.