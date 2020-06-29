Country Music Artist Brad Paisley takes Museum Delivery of a C8 Corvette
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Award-winning country music artist Brad Paisley took delivery of his 2020 Long Beach Red Stingray Corvette at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.
A Facebook post on the National Corvette Museum’s Facebook page said Paisley has owned numerous Corvette’s and is a long-time enthusiast.
Watch video below.
