Country Music Artist Brad Paisley takes Museum Delivery of a C8 Corvette

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Award-winning country music artist Brad Paisley took delivery of his 2020 Long Beach Red Stingray Corvette at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.

A Facebook post on the National Corvette Museum’s Facebook page said Paisley has owned numerous Corvette’s and is a long-time enthusiast.

Watch video below.

