Country Music Artist Brad Paisley takes Museum Delivery of a C8 Corvette

Country star Brad Paisley take delivery of his new Corvette.
Country star Brad Paisley take delivery of his new Corvette.(NCM)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Award-winning country music artist Brad Paisley took delivery of his 2020 Long Beach Red Stingray Corvette at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.

A Facebook post on the National Corvette Museum’s Facebook page said Paisley has owned numerous Corvette’s and is a long-time enthusiast.

Award-winning country music artist and Nashville, TN area resident Brad Paisley took delivery of his 2020 Long Beach Red Stingray Corvette at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, KY. Brad, a long-time enthusiast, has owned a number of Corvettes and shared his excitement to pick his newest model up through the Museum.

Posted by National Corvette Museum on Monday, June 29, 2020

