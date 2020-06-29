Downright sticky!! Humidity to help spark showers and storms this afternoon!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dew points this afternoon are what we are keeping an eye on -- because we are in a tropical-like airmass with the moisture levels as high as they are! The moisture, coupled with a stalled front just to our north, will allow for storms to develop during the afternoon. The storms aren’t expected to be severe, though these storms have the potential to bring heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. With that being said, the potential for a flash flood to occur still remains, especially in central and eastern Kentucky including in Bowling Green. Highs today won’t be hindered by the rain as temperatures will push into the mid-to-upper 80s and low 90s with clouds increasing this afternoon.

More storms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday; some of these storms could even be strong to severe with the main threat being strong winds that could cause damage and there could also be heavy rainfall that could result in localized flooding. Storm coverage decreases as we head into the end of the short week into the holiday weekend, but temperatures stay around the mid to upper 80s. Doesn’t look like a washout for the time being for the Fourth of July, but before you go to any outdoor activity, have an umbrella nearby and stay tuned to the WBKO First Alert weather team on the air for the latest forecast!

A stalled front divides the mild air from the downright humid air. The WBKO viewing area is in the sticky area for the week! (WBKO)

