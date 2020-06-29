Advertisement

July 4th travelers in Tennessee won’t be delayed by construction

Nashville road construction traffic
Nashville road construction traffic(WKRN Nashville)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) – Good news for those traveling through Tennessee this weekend, road construction won’t slow motorists across the state over the July 4th holiday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3rd through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6th to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects.

While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in construction zones and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect.

And remember, drivers that are convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

This summer, AAA forecasts Americans will take 700 million trips based on economic indicators and state re-openings.

From your computer or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.

Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

