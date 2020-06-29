Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner, local business file suit against Beshear Administration

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner, Ryan Quarles, is filing a suit alongside Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, LLC, in Scott County against executive orders from the Beshear Administration.

Today we filed suit alongside an agritourism business in Scott Co. against executive orders from the Beshear Administration. Our aim is to ensure public health is protected, the American dream is preserved, and that our laws and institutions mean something.https://t.co/biU7KwHfle — Commissioner Ryan Quarles (@KYAgCommish) June 29, 2020

The lawsuit claims that Governor Beshear’s executive orders were in violation of the processes outlined by Kentucky’s Administrative Procedures Act and the state constitution.

“The Evans Family has put public health first every step of the way during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Commissioner Quarles. “But they have also suffered immense financial losses due to restrictions issued by the Governor during the State of Emergency. While the orders may be well-intentioned, they violate the Administrative Procedures Act, which contains significant protections for input from the public and the General Assembly during the rulemaking process.”

Located in Georgetown, Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, is comprised of a 96,000 square foot playground, and barn used for weddings and other events. According to Quarles, the orchard was told by local health officials they could not allow more than 10 individuals onto its space at one time. He also claims that local health officials waited five days before returning a response about an inquiry to open.

The local orchard says they have experienced 'major' financial burdens as a result of the executive orders in place.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Evans Orchard and Cider Mill files suit against Andy Beshear Administration. Posted by Commissioner Ryan Quarles on Monday, June 29, 2020

“So long as certain executive orders remain in place, Evans Orchard will be unable to operate the playground and event venue profitably for the remainder of the calendar year,” explained Quarles.

