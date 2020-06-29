Advertisement

KSP raffle for Jeep Gladiator supports Trooper Island Kids Camp for kids

KSP
KSP(kaley skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are raffling off a 2020 Jeep Gladiator to support Trooper Island Kids Camp.

On Monday, Troopers set up at Sam’s Club in Bowling Green in an effort to sell as many raffle tickets as they can.

Raffle tickets are 10 dollars and all of the money goes to this camp which serves under privileged children.

“This year with COVID we haven’t had the opportunity to do all the fundraisers. For instance, Bowling Green always has a golf tournament, and due to COVID-19 we weren’t able to do that anymore. So this is huge for us. It is one of the biggest fundraisers and honestly it’s a great investment for 10 bucks,” said Trooper Jonathan Biven, Trooper Island Camp Director.

The winning ticket will be drawn on August 30, 2020 at the Kentucky State Fair.

The Gladiator will be at the following locations for you to see in person and to purchase tickets at the following locations:

Bowling Green:

6/29/20 -- Monday - Sams Club 8:30am-3:00pm

3200 Ken Bale Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42103

6/30/20 -- Tuesday - Q Coffee 8:30am-3:00pm

3031 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Glasgow:

7/1/20 & 7/2/20 -- Wednesday & Thursday - Walmart 8:30am-3:00pm

2345 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow, KY 42141

Ticket holders do not have to be present at the drawing to win. Tickets are $10 each.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Congressman Comer Named Republican Leader of House Oversight and Reform Committee

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Following leaders like Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Trey Gowdy, and Jason Chaffetz, Congressman James Comer of Kentucky has been named the Republican Leader of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, the primary investigative committee in Congress.

News

Country Music Artist Brad Paisley takes Museum Delivery of a C8 Corvette

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Brad Paisley picks up his new Corvette in Bowling Green.

News

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation reopen playgrounds, fitness area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Stage 6 of reopening the Parks and Recreation starts Monday which includes playgrounds and outdoor facilities.

News

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner, local business file suit against Beshear Administration

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner, Ryan Quarles, is filing a suit alongside Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, LLC, in Scott County against executive orders from the Beshear Administration.

Latest News

Weather

Downright sticky!! Humidity to help spark showers and storms this afternoon!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
An active and sticky First Alert forecast for the WBKO viewing area!

News

BGPD Chief Doug Hawkins announces retirement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Bowling Green Police Department Doug Hawkins announced his retirement date Monday morning.

News

Louisville Zoo begins selling general admission tickets after COVID closure

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Louisville Zoo is announcing that general admission tickets are now on sale following a temporary closure in response to COVID-19.

News

Monroe County construction projects leads to closure up to two months

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A project to construct the permanent intersection of the new Tompkinsville Bypass and KY 163 Celina Road in Monroe County will create a long-term closure on KY 163 Celina Road.

News

Barren River Lake fireworks saved as community raises money for the show to go on

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
After COVID-19 forced the lake to cancel its firework show, local businesses and community members have saved the show.

News

Kentucky Air National Guard breaks ground on a new $8.9 million facility

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
The Kentucky Air National Guard has broken ground on a new $8.9 million facility.