KSP raffle for Jeep Gladiator supports Trooper Island Kids Camp for kids

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are raffling off a 2020 Jeep Gladiator to support Trooper Island Kids Camp.

On Monday, Troopers set up at Sam’s Club in Bowling Green in an effort to sell as many raffle tickets as they can.

Raffle tickets are 10 dollars and all of the money goes to this camp which serves under privileged children.

“This year with COVID we haven’t had the opportunity to do all the fundraisers. For instance, Bowling Green always has a golf tournament, and due to COVID-19 we weren’t able to do that anymore. So this is huge for us. It is one of the biggest fundraisers and honestly it’s a great investment for 10 bucks,” said Trooper Jonathan Biven, Trooper Island Camp Director.

The winning ticket will be drawn on August 30, 2020 at the Kentucky State Fair.

The Gladiator will be at the following locations for you to see in person and to purchase tickets at the following locations:

Bowling Green:

6/29/20 -- Monday - Sams Club 8:30am-3:00pm

3200 Ken Bale Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42103

6/30/20 -- Tuesday - Q Coffee 8:30am-3:00pm

3031 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Glasgow:

7/1/20 & 7/2/20 -- Wednesday & Thursday - Walmart 8:30am-3:00pm

2345 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow, KY 42141

Ticket holders do not have to be present at the drawing to win. Tickets are $10 each.

