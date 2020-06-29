Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

Ag commissioner sues governor over virus-related orders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's top agriculture official is taking the governor to court. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says Gov. Andy Beshear circumvented state law by failing to gather public input for several executive orders issued amid the coronavirus pandemic. Quarles filed the suit Monday in Scott Circuit Court. It asks a judge to invalidate orders putting a 50-person limit on gatherings. The suit also was filed by Evans Orchard and Cider Mill. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says the health guidelines are keeping Kentuckians safe. She says all businesses have to follow the same rules and expressed confidence in their legality.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Louisville protest shooting victim remembered for kindness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man gunned down during a Louisville protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor was remembered at a vigil for amplifying calls for peace and helping victims of racial injustice. Flowers and candles lined a makeshift memorial for 27-year-old Tyler Gerth, who was fatally shot Saturday. A suspect was charged with murder and wanton endangerment. Media outlets report dozens of people joined Gerth’s father, Chuck Gerth, to take a knee Sunday night. For nearly a month, protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death to be charged. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed by police in her Louisville home in March.

WHISKEY MAKER-GOING GREEN

Diageo goes green with carbon neutral distillery in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Spirits giant Diageo is going green with its newest whiskey-making venture in the Bluegrass State. Diageo said Monday that its distillery being built at Lebanon, Kentucky, will be carbon neutral — a first for the London-based company. The $130 million distillery will produce Bulleit bourbon. It's aiming to be powered by 100% renewable electricity and fully operational next year. Diageo says the plant will be able to produce up to 10 million proof gallons yearly. Diageo says the expansion is moving the whole company closer to its goal of using 100% renewable electricity sources by 2030.

AIR GUARD FACILITY

Construction begins on new Air National Guard facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Air National Guard has broken ground on a new $8.9 million facility. A statement from the guard says the 28,000-square-foot Response Forces Facility will house the guard’s contingency response group, security forces squadron, base honor guard and a medical detachment. Construction began Friday and is expected to last 15 months. It is the largest base infrastructure project in more than two decades. Col. David Mounkes is commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing. He says the project provides expanded workspace and allows guard members to conduct integral training.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Suspect in killing at Louisville protest in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a suspect is in custody in the death of a man who was fatally shot amid a protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor. A police arrest citation released Sunday night says Steven Nelson Lopez is charged with murder and wanton endangerment. Police say Lopez was struck in the leg when some bystanders returned fire. The shooting occurred Saturday night at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville. The Jefferson County coroner’s office identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Charles Gerth of Louisville.

UNEMPLOYMENT APPOINTMENTS

Kentucky to offer limited in-person unemployment services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will begin offering in-person unemployment insurance services next week. According to the Labor Cabinet, appointments will be available beginning on Monday in Frankfort, at the Mayo-Underwood Building. The appointments take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for state holidays, and will continue until further notice. In-person assistance will be available by appointment only on June 29 and June 30 at the Ashland Community and Technical College and the Owensboro Community and Technical College. The appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Claimants must bring two forms of identification. Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov.