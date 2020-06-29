Advertisement

Local bar in Bowling Green prepares to reopen after being closed for months

By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Early March was the last day Dublin’s Irish Pub in downtown Bowling Green was able to serve its customers. Since then the bar has been closed and the owner said financially it was tough.

“I didn’t know if we were going to survive, I didn’t know if we were going to make it out. We didn’t know how long this was going to go on. I mean never in a million years did I think we would have to be shut down for three months. It took a toll on us. It was really hard financially so we are definitely ready to get back and have customers in here,” said Kaitlyn Zysk, owner.

The state of Kentucky is allowing bars to open back up beginning June 29th. However, they must abide by the healthy at work policies.

Bars must limit the number of customers in any given establishment to 50 percent of the maximum permitted occupancy.

Dublin’s has already spaced out their bar stools and sitting areas to ensure customer’s social distance, created Dublin’s face masks, and will only be open on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. They will be closed on Thursdays and use that day to deep clean the bar.

“So at the bar, we only have maybe four bar stools where we used to have 10. We are trying to keep signs up just make sure everyone is aware that they need to be social distancing even though they want to have a great time like we want them to have a great time but we need to be safe and that is a key thing. We are setting up different areas for hand sanitizer. We have sign’s in the bathroom just encouraging people to always wash your hands-- it is what you should be doing anyway but it doesn’t help to have a little sign to remind you,” added Zysk.

Dublin’s will continue their karaoke Wednesdays but will be sanitizing the mic in between songs.

Dublin’s will open on Wednesday, July 1.

