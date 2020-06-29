Logan Co. Humane Society of Kentucky facing influx of cats

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, the Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky took to Facebook with the statement: “We have a kitten emergency."

According to the post, the humane society says they have no more room for cats or kittens, and that they quite literally have nowhere else to put a cage. The organization has been putting out emergency calls for foster homes and says they’ve received no response.

Ultimately, they say, “We have 89 kittens and cats in a shelter designed to hold half of that. It is taking all our manpower to keep them clean and comfortable.”

“We cannot have a no-kill shelter unless we have a no-kill community who spay/neuters their animals, supports their shelter and steps up in an emergency,” the post continues.

In the post, they said they needed adoptions and people willing to sponsor kitten medical so that they can run special pricing on adoptions.

They also went on to say that the post went against one of their major philosophies of being an open admission shelter, but that their only alternative would be to start euthanizing.

Kitten adoptions are 2 for $75. Please like and share. Posted by Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky on Monday, June 29, 2020

The shelter says they have until July 5 to get their population to a humane level that can be kept healthy.

Besides adopting, the shelter listed alternatives would include bringing found cats in and signing them over, filling out a foster application, and letting the shelter do their deworming, shots, and pictures for their website, but having folks take the cats back home until homes can be found for them.

We have a kitten emergency. We need adoptions. We need people willing to sponsor kitten medical so we can run special... Posted by Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky on Monday, June 29, 2020

