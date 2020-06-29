Louisville Zoo begins selling general admission tickets after COVID closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Louisville Zoo is announcing that general admission tickets are now on sale following a temporary closure in response to COVID-19.

General admission dates begin July 4 and tickets are currently available through July 31. Zoo Director John Walczak says staff will be wearing masks, disinfecting high-touch areas and share reminders on social distancing.

Everyone, including members, must reserve or purchase tickets online at louisvillezoo.org/tickets. No one will be admitted without a ticket.

The zoo says guests will also be asked to choose their date and hour of arrival. Tickets are valid for the reserved date and time only, however guests may enjoy the Zoo at their leisure.

Along with all staff wearing masks in public areas, the Zoo strongly encourages guests to wear masks as well. Zookeepers continue to wear masks around vulnerable animal populations.

Guests will be asked to follow a one-way route through the Zoo. Indoor exhibit areas will not be open during the initial reopening phase. In the coming months, the Zoo hopes to reopen indoor exhibits, rides and playgrounds.

There will be limited menus available at select outdoor food kiosks throughout the Zoo, as well as water bottle refill stations. Outdoor picnic areas have been arranged to ensure social distancing.

