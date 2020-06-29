Monroe County construction projects leads to closure up to two months

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to construct the permanent intersection of the new Tompkinsville Bypass and KY 163 Celina Road in Monroe County will create a long-term closure on KY 163 Celina Road.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure is expected to begin July 7 and last for about two months.

The closure will be between KY 3144 Capp Harlan Road to near mile point 7, which is just south of Clark Estates Road. A signed detour using KY 3144 Capp Harlan Road and a section of the new bypass road will be in place.

The Transportation Cabinet says large trucks and farm equipment should seek an alternate route if possible. The entire bypass road is expected to open by the end of the year.

Tompkinsville Bypass construction (Charlotte Birge)

