More scattered storms are on the way to start the week!

Tracking an unsettled weather pattern for much of the week!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After Sunday’s soggy rains moved through southern and western Kentucky, many areas were left with flash flooding from the rapidly rising waters. The grounds, already soaked from the rains, will see more moisture today. The moisture will come during the afternoon as scattered thunderstorms redevelop as a warm front stalls out to the north. The storms will bring in additional heavy rainfall along with gusty winds and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. With that being said, the potential for a flash flood to occur still remains, especially in central and eastern Kentucky including in Bowling Green. Highs today won’t be hindered by the rain as temperatures will push into the mid-to-upper 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The active weather pattern continues through most of the week with both Tuesday and Wednesday seeing mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the mid 80s along with the scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms on both days could be strong to severe as we have a marginal risk of severe weather each day. The main threat will be strong wind gusts, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rainfall will be likely once again. Coverage of the storms begins to wind down as we head into the holiday weekend, with temperatures climbing back up into the mid-to-upper 80s to start Independence Day weekend. Have the WBKO First Alert weather app downloaded so you can be updated on what to expect before you turn the grill on and get the firecrackers lit!

The 7 day forecast for Monday, June 29, 2020
The 7 day forecast for Monday, June 29, 2020(WBKO)

