Panthers staying focused on fundamentals

Russellville basketball is using its restricted workouts to fine-tune individual fundamentals
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All high school sports teams are under certain workout restrictions under the KHSAA and the boys’ basketball team at Russellville is spending the unusual offseason focusing on fundamentals.

“Sometimes a play can break down but can you make a play off of that,” said Carlos Quarles, the Russellville Panthers’ head coach. “That becomes where you have to have your ball handling, your shooting, and your basketball skill set to help you make plays.”

Monday, June 29 began segment three of the KHSAA’s summer workout plan. Under the new guidelines, two players can now share a ball and take part in passing drills.

“I’ll take anything they can give us,” Quarles said. “We’re trying to get better as a whole unit so any guidelines that they give us, we’ll abide by them. They free us from restriction. We’ll definitely take it to the limit that we can.”

The Panthers roster features a lot of players at the guard position. Quarles said because of that, his team has spent summer workouts focusing on ball-handling and shooting. Since players can now share basketballs, Quarles said his team has also begun working on passing.

“We work on that to the fullest; that way, we all make plays for each other,” Quarles said.

Quarles said his team has had to shake off some rust after not being able to work out or practice for three months, but the players are happy to be able to get back to work.

“They walk in with a smile of their face,” Quarles said. “We have a little chip on our shoulder so we need to be in here to get better. I think they’re ready to take on the challenge and step up this season.”

Segment four of KHSAA’s summer plan will begin on July 13. Those guidelines have yet to be determined.

