Advertisement

Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions

The Supreme Court's action leaves no obstacles standing in the way of the executions, the first of which is scheduled for July 13.
The Supreme Court's action leaves no obstacles standing in the way of the executions, the first of which is scheduled for July 13.(CNN, File)
By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused to block the execution of four federal prison inmates who are scheduled to be put to death in July and August.

The executions would mark the first use of the death penalty on the federal level since 2003.

The justices rejected an appeal from four inmates who were convicted of killing children. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor noted that they would have blocked the executions from going forward.

The court's action leaves no obstacles standing in the way of the executions, the first of which is scheduled for July 13.

The inmates are separately asking a federal judge in Washington to impose a new delay on their executions over other legal issues that have yet to be resolved.

The activity at the high court came after Attorney General William Barr directed the federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the executions. Three of the men had been scheduled to be put to death when Barr first announced the federal government would resume executions last year, ending an informal moratorium on federal capital punishment as the issue receded from the public domain.

"The American people, acting through Congress and Presidents of both political parties, have long instructed that defendants convicted of the most heinous crimes should be subject to a sentence of death," Barr said in a statement last month. "The four murderers whose executions are scheduled today have received full and fair proceedings under our Constitution and laws. We owe it to the victims of these horrific crimes, and to the families left behind, to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system."

The federal government's initial effort was put on hold by a trial judge after the inmates challenged the new execution procedures, and the federal appeals court in Washington and the Supreme Court both declined to step in late last year. But in April, the appeals court threw out the judge's order.

The federal prison in Indiana where the executions would take place, USP Terre Haute, has struggled to combat the coronavirus pandemic behind bars. One inmate there has died from COVID-19.

The inmates scheduled for execution are: Danny Lee, who was convicted in Arkansas of killing a family of three, including an 8-year-old; Wesley Ira Purkey, of Kansas, who raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl and killed an 80-year-old woman; Dustin Lee Honken, who killed five people in Iowa, including two children; and Keith Dwayne Nelson, who kidnapped a 10-year-old girl who was rollerblading in front of her Kansas home and raped her in a forest behind a church before strangling the young girl with a wire.

Three of the executions — for Lee, Purkley and Honken — are scheduled days apart beginning July 13. Nelson's execution is scheduled for Aug. 28. The Justice Department said additional executions will be set at a later date.

Ruth Friedman, an attorney for Lee, decried the federal death penalty as "arbitrary, racially-biased, and rife with poor lawyering and junk science."

"Despite these problems, and even as people across the country are demanding that leaders rethink crime, punishment, and justice, the government is barreling ahead with its plans to carry out the first federal executions in 17 years," Friedman said in a statement. "Given the unfairness built into the federal death penalty system and the many unanswered questions about both the cases of the men scheduled to die and the government's new execution protocol, there must be appropriate court review before the government can proceed with any execution."

Purkey's lawyers separately filed court papers last week asking a federal judge to halt his execution, arguing that he isn't mentally fit to be executed because he suffers from "advancing Alzheimer's disease and deteriorating cognitive functioning." The lawyers argue that Purkey doesn't understand why the government plans to execute him and that he believes it is retaliation for many complaints about conditions in the federal prison system.

Executions on the federal level have been rare and the government has put to death only three defendants since restoring the federal death penalty in 1988 — most recently in 2003, when Louis Jones was executed for the 1995 kidnapping, rape and murder of a young female soldier.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Reddit, Twitch clamp down Trumpist forums for hate speech

Updated: moments ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

Coronavirus

Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

News

Congressman Comer Named Republican Leader of House Oversight and Reform Committee

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Following leaders like Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Trey Gowdy, and Jason Chaffetz, Congressman James Comer of Kentucky has been named the Republican Leader of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, the primary investigative committee in Congress.

National

Amazon to dole out bonuses to frontline workers

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The e-commerce giant made the announcement Monday, after criticism of its decision to roll back coronavirus-related hazard pay.

National

Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By DON THOMPSON and BRIAN MELLEY
The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control, a prosecutor said Monday.

Latest News

News

Country Music Artist Brad Paisley takes Museum Delivery of a C8 Corvette

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Brad Paisley picks up his new Corvette in Bowling Green.

National Politics

Trump denies briefing about reported bounties on US troops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

News

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation reopen playgrounds, fitness area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Stage 6 of reopening the Parks and Recreation starts Monday which includes playgrounds and outdoor facilities.

News

KSP raffle for Jeep Gladiator supports Trooper Island Kids Camp for kids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Kentucky State Police are raffling off a 2020 Jeep Gladiator to support Trooper Island Kids Camp.

Coronavirus

At least a dozen states begin the week with rollbacks on reopening, as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
At least a dozen states begin the week with rollbacks on reopening, as COVID-19 cases rise in 30+ states

National

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.