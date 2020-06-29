BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Turn around don’t drown! We received impressive rainfall totals today as a river of rain kept moving through the same locations. Some locations picked up anywhere from 2 to 6 inches or more of rain. Though the rain comes to an end overnight the flooding does not. Over the next couple of days water will make it down to the creeks and river beds and cause continued flooding. If you do come across a flooded road it is not worth risking your life.

KY Mesonet Rainfall Totals (WBKO)

To add on to the current flooding, we expect multiple round of showers and thunderstorms as we head into the new week. This will not help with the already saturated ground. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) predicts we could see 1-2+ more inches of rain over the next 7 days. Keep the umbrella handy!

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

