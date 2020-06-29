Advertisement

WATCH - Flash Flood Watch Continues

More Showers & Storms with Locally Heavy Rain into Mid-Week!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and thunderstorms weren’t as widespread Monday as they were Sunday, but we still had locally heavy rainfall in spots. The potential for more heavy rain and flash flooding continues for Tuesday. Some places may see upwards of 2″ of additional rainfall due to slow-moving thunderstorms. There is also a Marginal Risk for a few strong to severe storms Tuesday. Locally damaging winds will be the main threat.

Wednesday looks unsettled, more showers and storms numerous once more. Rain chances back off somewhat but still exist for Thursday. Highs will be mainly in the mid to upper 80s as we stay quite muggy.

Heading toward the holiday weekend, it appears we’ll catch a break from the storm chances Friday into the 4th (Saturday) as somewhat drier air builds into the region for a time. However, scattered showers and storms may affect our area again toward the end of the holiday weekend. That chance persists into Monday. Afternoon readings will range from the upper 80s to near 90 with seasonably warm, muggy overnights.

TUESDAY: Numerous Showers and Thunderstorms Likely. High 86, Low 70, winds SW-6

WEDNESDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms, Humid. High 85, Low 70, winds SW-6

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms. High 87, Low 70, winds NE-6

Monday's High: 92

Monday's Low: 67

Average High: 89

Average Low: 67

Record High: 110 (2012)

Record Low: 53 (1926)

Sunrise: 5:27am

Sunset: 8:09pm

Wednesday's Precip: 0.00"

Monthly Precip: 4.63"

Yearly Precip: 31.30"

Today's Snowfall: 0.0"

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6"

UV Index: 7

Pollen: 0.5 (Grass)

Mold: Low

Air Quality: Good

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

